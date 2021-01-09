BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The United States imposed sanctions on the leader of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces and former National Security Adviser Faleh al-Fayyad and linked him to human rights violations during anti-government demonstrations in 2019.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that it had blacklisted Al-Fayyad and accused him of being part of a crisis cell formed in late 2019 to quell protests with the support of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which is also blacklisted.

For his part, US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said: “By managing and overseeing the killing of Iraqi peaceful protesters, militants allied with Iran such as Faleh al-Fayyad are waging a violent crackdown on Iraqi democracy and civil society.”

He added, “The United States will continue to hold human rights violators in Iraq accountable, who aim to deprive Iraqis of their efforts to peacefully protest, seek justice, and eradicate corruption in their country.”

This move by the United States comes at the same time that Iraq prepares to sue the United States over their use of depleted uranium during the 2003 invasion and subsequent war.

It also came at the same time that the Resafa Investigative Court issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump over his role in the assassination of the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, on January 3rd, 2020.