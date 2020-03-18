BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that he believed that the Russian military was behind the killing of dozens of Turkish soldiers during an attack in Idlib earlier this month.

According to statement from Pompeo, he said he believes Russia was likely behind the killing of the Turkish soldiers, which was later blamed on the Syrian Armed Forces.

This attack later resulted in a large-scale retaliatory assault that was carried out by the Turkish military against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib, Aleppo, and Latakia governorates.

Furthermore, Pompeo vowed to provide aid to Turkey after the killing of its soldiers.

“We are looking to provide aid to Turkey after the killing of dozens of its soldiers in Syria,” he added after the announcement of new sanctions against the Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub.

 

Yankee boof head. Of course he would say that!

2020-03-18 12:59
Séamus Ó Néill
Guest
Séamus Ó Néill
It's totally irrelevant what some obese psychopath from the American cesspit thinks. America is bankrupt and going down. They'll soon hold as much sway in world affairs as Pompeo has in a slimming class. The Corvid-19 virus that they, in conjunction with Israel, engineered is going to backfire spectacularly and crush them both…..finally !

2020-03-18 13:45