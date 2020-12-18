BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – Unidentified persons fired several artillery shells toward the American base at the Al-Umar Oil Fields in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, an opposition monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that “the American forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces have scoured medium and heavy weapons around the field,” noting that no information has been received about casualties so far.

Unidentified persons also targeted, with automatic weapons, a car responsible for protecting the oil wells, near the Al-Azraq well in the Al-Tanak oil field in northeastern Deir Ezzor.

Last February, Washington expanded its base in the Al-Umar Oil Fields, which is one of its largest bases in Syria and their biggest inside the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The Al-Umar facility is the largest oil field inside Syria; it was seized by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in 2017 and operated by the U.S. Coalition since they pushed into Deir Ezzor.

Damascus has accused Washington of occupying the Al-Umar Oil Field to deprive the Syrian people of oil, as they have prevented any government personnel to access the area.

The U.S. Coalition’s move to occupy Syria’s largest oil fields has been part of a larger campaign by Washington to target the Arab Republic’s economy, whether through occupying its territory or sanctions.