BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – One of the highest ranking commanders of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was assassinated in vehicle, today, by unknown assailants in rural Raqqa.
Ahmad Koubani was reportedly traveling along the Tabqa-Jarniyah Road in rural Raqqa when masked men on motorcycles opened fire on vehicle, killing him instantly.
No group has claimed responsibility for the assassination.
Recently, SDF commanders have been the targets of several assassination attempts in the Raqqa and Hasakah provinces, as tensions with the local Arab tribes continue to grow.
Share this article:
29
- 29Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource â€” a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. Thatâ€™s fine. But remember toÂ criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.