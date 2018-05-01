BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – One of the highest ranking commanders of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was assassinated in vehicle, today, by unknown assailants in rural Raqqa.

Ahmad Koubani was reportedly traveling along the Tabqa-Jarniyah Road in rural Raqqa when masked men on motorcycles opened fire on vehicle, killing him instantly.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Recently, SDF commanders have been the targets of several assassination attempts in the Raqqa and Hasakah provinces, as tensions with the local Arab tribes continue to grow.