BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian government recently sent a letter to the United Nations Security-General criticizing the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a “separatist terrorist militia” that is destabilizing the country.

The letter accused the Syrian Democratic Forces of working with the U.S. and Israel to undermine the government , while “committing crimes for the International Coalition against the Syrian people,” accusing the SDF of now “kidnapping, torturing, killing and displacing civilians.”

However, in response to the government’s letter, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (political wing of the SDF), Ilham Ahmed, told Asharq Al-Awsat that Damascus’ accusations were baseless and false, adding that they are attempting to please Turkey with these claims.

“This approach will not serve the political solution and the peace process—threatening with wars and battles to impose control over the entirety of Syrian territory only prolongs the conflict,” she said.

Ahmed said the Syrian Democratic Council is relentlessly working to reopen talks with Damascus in order to reach a political settlement.

The SDF co-chair also demanded that the Syrian government recognize the autonomous administration in northern and eastern Syria.

“We have consistently indicated through our statements, and we have repeatedly called on the Syrian government to begin engaging in a comprehensive political process to resolve the Syrian crisis, recognize the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria,” the co-chair said.

