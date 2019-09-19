BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian government recently sent a letter to the United Nations Security-General criticizing the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a “separatist terrorist militia” that is destabilizing the country.
The letter accused the Syrian Democratic Forces of working with the U.S. and Israel to undermine the government , while “committing crimes for the International Coalition against the Syrian people,” accusing the SDF of now “kidnapping, torturing, killing and displacing civilians.”
However, in response to the government’s letter, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (political wing of the SDF), Ilham Ahmed, told Asharq Al-Awsat that Damascus’ accusations were baseless and false, adding that they are attempting to please Turkey with these claims.
“This approach will not serve the political solution and the peace process—threatening with wars and battles to impose control over the entirety of Syrian territory only prolongs the conflict,” she said.
Ahmed said the Syrian Democratic Council is relentlessly working to reopen talks with Damascus in order to reach a political settlement.
The SDF co-chair also demanded that the Syrian government recognize the autonomous administration in northern and eastern Syria.
“We have consistently indicated through our statements, and we have repeatedly called on the Syrian government to begin engaging in a comprehensive political process to resolve the Syrian crisis, recognize the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria,” the co-chair said.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.