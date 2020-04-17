BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Several U.S.-backed rebels handed over their weapons and vehicles to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) after reaching a reconciliation agreement with the government this week.

According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, as many as 27 U.S.-backed rebels surrendered themselves and their equipment to the Syrian Arab Army earlier this week.

Per the Russian Reconciliation Center, the U.S.-backed rebels were in contact with the Syrian Arab Army and reached an agreement to surrender themselves after leaving the Al-Tanf region.

The Anna News Agency released photos of the equipment and vehicles that were seized by the Syrian Arab Army after the U.S.-backed rebels surrendered themselves in the Homs countryside.

Anna News
Anna News
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

6 Pick Ups and line up of few rifles & loads of bullets in the photo and you want to say they surrendered with all their weapons? That looks like peanuts for monkeys.

Common you should not censor news by not showing us all the other big weapons especially the ATGMs TOWs and RPGs Mortar & Artillery etc Las time such a line was shown in Al Mayadeen which had Quwwat al-Nimr aka Tiger Force Chief Brig Gen Suheil Salman al-Hassan inspecting all the captured hardware.

2020-04-17 15:57
Translate
2020-04-17 15:57