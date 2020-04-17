BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Several U.S.-backed rebels handed over their weapons and vehicles to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) after reaching a reconciliation agreement with the government this week.

According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, as many as 27 U.S.-backed rebels surrendered themselves and their equipment to the Syrian Arab Army earlier this week.

Per the Russian Reconciliation Center, the U.S.-backed rebels were in contact with the Syrian Arab Army and reached an agreement to surrender themselves after leaving the Al-Tanf region.

The Anna News Agency released photos of the equipment and vehicles that were seized by the Syrian Arab Army after the U.S.-backed rebels surrendered themselves in the Homs countryside.

