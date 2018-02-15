BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M.) – Military (proper) and military analyst sources note that Syrian Kurdish forces of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) have mostly withdrawn from areas controlled by the US-led coalition in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor province, handing over control to another coalition partner militia known as the Deir Ezzor Military Council (DMC).

Following major military and diplomatic pressures imposed by Ankara against Kurdish paramilitary groups in Syria, US-backed YPG has withdrawn the main part of it forces in the country’s east towards the embattled region of Afrin where the Turkish Army is leading an operation against the YPG and to the southern border with Turkey in provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah were the Turkish Army is threatening new operations.

Taking up the positions left behind by YPG in Syria’s east is the DMC, a US-backed Arab off-shoot militia within the Syrian Democratic Forces mostly comprising Free Syrian Army fighters as well as jihadists who once fought in the ranks of Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Over the last week, and even on at least one occasion before then, the DMC has directly attacked positions of the Syrian Army at the towns of Khasham and At-Tabiyyah on the east the Euphrates shore.

Andrew Illingworth

2 Comments on "US-backed Kurdish forces withdraw from Deir Ezzor province – sources"

jmNZ

So ISIS/al-Qaeda/al-Nusra and all the other jihadis have been resurrected by the Americans as the “DeZ military council” (DMC). No surprise there.
At least the Kurds have done the right thing and dissociated themselves from these ratbags.

15/02/2018 13:58
Peter Wallace
Peter Wallace

Don’t think the Kurds have done “the right thing” more like they have left solely too support the kin in Afrin. If Turkey hadn’t attacked Afrin then they would have stayed put.

15/02/2018 21:02