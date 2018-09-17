BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – A US-backed rebel group has reached an agreement with the Russian Reconciliation Center to leave the Tanf region for northern Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the Quraytayn Martyrs Brigade has reached an agreement with the Russian Reconciliation Center to leave the Tanf region for the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

The SOHR report said that the rebel group will be evacuated from the Tanf region alongside their family members that are present in the Rukban Refugee Camp.

The rebel group will also be allowed to keep their military vehicles and weapons, which is different from most factions that are evacuated.

The Quraytayn Martyrs Brigade and their family members will be evacuated through the Syrian government’s territories until they reach the areas of the Aleppo Governorate that are controlled by the Turkish-backed rebels.

With the departure of the Quraytayn Martyrs Brigade from the Tanf region, only one rebel group remains in this large desert area controlled by the US forces.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

You can call me AL
You can call me AL
It makes no sense to me, but hey, what do I know.

2018-09-17 09:07
miltiades
miltiades
hmm – no “rebels”, no task? yanks loitering about alone in the desert? no more “deescalation” to pretend? nothing but gin tonic & cocaine?
Reminds me of Salvador Dalì, who sent a helicopter to grab the torro from the corrida – then a second helicopter, unfolding a banner “prey of the vultures!”.

2018-09-17 11:49
Willing Conscience
Real smart, send them up to help their fellow rebels kill SAA.
Only one rebel group left in the area, but what about Isis who also operate in the area, they’re beating up on the SAA in both Rif Dimashq and Dier ez-Zor right now, 60km north to Dier ez-Zor from Al-Tanf, and 75km south to Rif Dimashq, that’s still in the same area as far as I’m concerned.

2018-09-17 12:59