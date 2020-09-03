BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew their troops from a town in the Deir Ezzor Governorate on Thursday after a month of turmoil with the Al-Akidat tribesmen in the area.
Citing local tribal sources, Sputnik reported that all SDF troops withdrew from the town of Al-Shuhail on Thursday morning, leaving the area fully under the control of the Al-Akidat.
The sources pointed out that “the militants of the organization evacuated all the military points and checkpoints that they were controlling in the center of the town of Al-Shuhail.”
This withdrawal came after weeks of turmoil that was caused by SDF troops killing a tribesman inside the town.
“As a result of the incident, tension and popular anger prevailed in the town against the practices of the militants loyal to the American army and the outbreak of armed clashes between them, before the town was evacuated by them,” they added.
The Al-Akidat tribesmen previously threatened to fight the U.S.-led Coalition and SDF if they did not leave the area.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.