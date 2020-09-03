BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew their troops from a town in the Deir Ezzor Governorate on Thursday after a month of turmoil with the Al-Akidat tribesmen in the area.

Citing local tribal sources, Sputnik reported that all SDF troops withdrew from the town of Al-Shuhail on Thursday morning, leaving the area fully under the control of the Al-Akidat.

The sources pointed out that “the militants of the organization evacuated all the military points and checkpoints that they were controlling in the center of the town of Al-Shuhail.”

This withdrawal came after weeks of turmoil that was caused by SDF troops killing a tribesman inside the town.

“As a result of the incident, tension and popular anger prevailed in the town against the practices of the militants loyal to the American army and the outbreak of armed clashes between them, before the town was evacuated by them,” they added.

The Al-Akidat tribesmen previously threatened to fight the U.S.-led Coalition and SDF if they did not leave the area.