BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) seized control of a number of government buildings, institutions and headquarters in the city of Hasakah, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
The SANA report said the SDF used force to take control of the Syrian General Administration of Grains in Ghuweiran neighborhood, the construction of the General Company for Hasakah Electricity and the Sports City, part of the youth housing buildings, the Syrian Informatics Association, the Directorate of Industry, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, the traffic branch and the Registry Directorate Civil and Commercial Bank and expelled the workers from those buildings. ”
The Director General of Grains, Yousef Qassem, told SANA that the SDF groups seized the headquarters of the General Directorate of Grains in the Ghuweiran neighborhood, expelled workers from it, closed the doors of the directorate, and deployed their guards, where today they prevented workers again from entering the building.
SANA accused SDF groups of “carrying out orders and instructions from the American army forces, with the aim of converting the area into a military one, where the American flag was raised on the headquarters of the traffic branch previously.”
The SDF has taken control of the Registry Directorate Civil and Commercial Bank, but they later withdrew their forces.
The SDF has not responded to SANA’s report.
