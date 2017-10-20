BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – As was predicted by some military analysts at and since the beginning of this year, the operation by the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to capture Raqqa from ISIS has resulted in the city’s complete annihilation.

According to the United Nations, the campaign by US-backed, Kurdish-led militias to capture Raqqa from Islamic State terrorists resulted in some 80 percent of the city now becoming “uninhabitable.”

This statistic is revealed at a time when Kurdish militias pulled a questionable stun in Raqqa’s city center following their clearing the area from ISIS. Here a Kurdish armored fighting vehicle conducted a series of celebratory wheelies in the exact same fashion that the Islamic State had done when it conquered the city.

The statistic might also serve to explain why Kurdish militias are constantly evacuating civilians from the city, even in areas where ISIS mines and traps have been cleared. It appears that there is simply no place left for people to live.

Whilst the general nature of urban warfare is somewhat to blame, there can be no doubt that the Coalition’s relentless aerial bombardment of Raqqa (which was more intense than in the Mosul operation) to compensate for the tactical incompetence of its militias on the ground is mostly to blame.

To this effect, the West’s double standard on the morality behind bombing population centers in order to defeat terrorist forces (i.e. – when Assad does it it is bad, when the Coalition does it it is necessary) has been revealed once again for all the world to see and the unfortunate victims have been the city and people of Raqqa.

Discuss

Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Cyriak Papasissis
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Let us watch carefully how much aid in kind and money the US will offer for the rehabilitation of Raqqa , after the US announced proudly a few days ago that is going to patronize the " Raqqa civil authorities". Are they going to help rebuild it?? Are they going to assist the families without roof over their heads next winter??

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 14:26
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
panorama visoko
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

obviously, the first goal was rather the destruction of infrastructure than liberation of Raqqa; such destruction is also a war crime to be payed for

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 15:09
Ali Akbar al-Jihadistani
Guest
Ali Akbar al-Jihadistani
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They sure did free the crap out of that city!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 16:10
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
panorama visoko
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

obviously, the first goal was rather the destruction of infrastructure than liberation of Raqqa; such destruction is also a war crime to be payed for

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 15:08
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Nuno Cardoso da Silva
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The US should be forced to pay for the rebuilding of Raqqa.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 15:14
Ali
Guest
Ali
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

ISIS should be forced to pay for rebuilding

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 19:49
Telh
Guest
Telh
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What do you expect. It's Islam. Doesn't produce anything – just destroys

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 16:15
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Shalom, shalom! Only very stupid people can say something like this. Those Kurdish retards are working for Heebs from (isra)Hell. I understand you are retarded and brainwashed, but most of the city was destroyed by American bombs. You probably think most of Americans are muslims, but that's not true, you joo imbecile.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 21:05
Tony Dean
Guest
Tony Dean
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

80% destroyed, proves USA is more interested in oil than people. Now they have leveled the city, putting a pipeline through there should be a lot simpler. We also have all those people who now hate the USA (and by extension UK and EU) to deal with as migrants. I think it is safe to say the Americans how now surpassed anything the Nazi were ever able to do. All because of their unchecked greed, and Obama and Bush have a nerve to try and blame Trump – he inherited the mess they created.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 17:16
Fattoush
Guest
Fattoush
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Your article makes it sound like much of Raqqa has been evacuated or otherwise cleared of civilians during this fighting. Bombing a "population center" with little to no actual non-combatant population left strikes me as very different than Assad purposefully targeting working hospitals and neighborhoods full of civilians with his barrel bombs. I'm not a fan of bombing cities in general (who is?), but I do think it a bit much to conflate the take-down of ISIS, which is EVERYONE'S enemy, to Assad targeting his own civilian citizens. Such an argument, followed to its logical conclusion, would indicate that the Allies were wrong to bomb Nazi Germany during WWII.
Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 20:06
Member
Regular
Commenter
Jc Plancarte
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The article fails to mention the indiscriminate used of deplete-uranium bombs by the US and its criminal coalition. That is what truly renders a city uninhabitable!!!!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 22:51
Ali Akbar al-Jihadistani
Guest
Ali Akbar al-Jihadistani
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Man, they really freed the crap out of that city!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 15:54
TheObserver
Guest
TheObserver
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

The Americans weren't invited in by the Syrian Government like the Russians and Iranians were. The US bombing of Raqqa by the USA indicates that it wasn't done with any intelligence like the Russian and Syrian bombings were. The Americans might have well dropped leaflets on Raqqa telling the population to flee as they were going to drop MOABs without consideration.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 17:26
Mark
Guest
Mark
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The fact of the matter is that ANY city ISIS has occupied for an extended period of time will be destroyed – if not by the invading force, ISIS will do it. So , yeah, easy for the "pot to call the kettle black" when the US is involved. For those who want the US to pay for the damage (which it probably will through reconstruction assistance), I suggest you research how much aide YOUR country received from the US and pay that back.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 19:01
jerome
Guest
jerome
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Well man, the goal is to kill ISIS where ever they may hide, and if those murders were in that city, I guess you think we should have just left them alone?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 20:18
American
Guest
American
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

the ISIS scumbags said they would fight to the death, we gave them a fighting coffin for their martyrs. business as usual in the desert wastelands

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 22:15
bob johnson
Guest
bob johnson
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Germany was completely destroyed in order to win the second world war. Would you prefer to keep the infrastructure intact and live under a dictatorship? Wake up AH.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 17:26
urriti
Guest
urriti
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Lets not forget how the russian and syrian airforces have made Aleppo and various other cities uninhabitable…

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 17:10
chris
Guest
chris
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Assad should be tried for war crimes for allowing isis to gain territory in Syria

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 17:56
Member
Regular
Commenter
Jc Plancarte
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What the f*ck are you babbling about, you stupid moron!!!! So the USA/NATO/Saudi wahabi cabal conspire to create, arm, train, pay islamist terrorists to invade, destroy, rape, massacre your country and you, who are doing the impossible to defend your country, are responsible!!! were you dropped as a baby??!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/10/2017 22:50
wpDiscuz