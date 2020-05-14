BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The U.S.-backed forces have seized Syrian Commercial Bank in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, as they expelled all the employees inside the building and established full control over the site.

According to a field report, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), alongside the U.S. Coalition, attacked the main building of the Syrian Commercial Bank branch of the government located within the gathering of official departments in the southern section of Ghuweiran District, at the entrance of Al-Zohour neighborhood in Hasakah city.

“The building that was controlled by Qasd (SDF) is located near the Industrial Prison, the Industrial Secondary School, and the Industrial Institute,” a source told Sputnik Arabic.

The southern section of the Al-Ghuweiran District is where the Industrial Prison is located; this is the same jail that the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) broke out of earlier this month.

The U.S. Coalition and SDF reportedly expelled government officials and students from the Tourism Directorate building, which also includes the hotel’s tourist high school and the Technical Institute for Tourist and Hotel Sciences in the Al-Zuhour neighborhood of Al-Hasakah.

The Commercial Bank building and the Tourism Directorate building were captured by the SDF troops in August of 2016 after attacking the sites of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

However, following the implementation of the Hmeimim Agreement last year, the building was returned to the Syrian government, which allowed the bank to resume its work.

These developments come amid the arrival of military and logistical reinforcements for the U.S. military to its bases in the governorates of Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor.

Advertisements