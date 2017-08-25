BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Friday that 7 Arab units formally loyal to Ahmad Jarba have defected and will be launching a new offensive from rural Al-Hasakah to Deir Ezzor.

These SDF units will likely push south from the former ISIL stronghold of Al-Shaddadi to the northeastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

By making this push, the will be able to reach the strategic city of Al-Mayadeen, which will ultimately cutoff the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) from reaching the Albukamal border-crossing from the provincial capital.

However, the battle will not be an easy one for the SDF, as the Islamic State is deeply entrenched in this area and possess a large surplus of terrorist combatants.

ISIS is the US and the Kurdish front line storm troopers. You will be surprised how fast the US invasion foreign Kurdish proxies will dispel ISIS from the area, because in fact ISIS will do as it did with all of Northern Syria bordering Turkey. It will simply hand it over to them though the media will try to make it look otherwise. So the Syrian government forces should move NOW on Deir Ezzur before that Arab city, like Raqqa, is completely cut off from the Syrian state and permanently occupied by the US.

