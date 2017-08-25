BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Friday that 7 Arab units formally loyal to Ahmad Jarba have defected and will be launching a new offensive from rural Al-Hasakah to Deir Ezzor.

These SDF units will likely push south from the former ISIL stronghold of Al-Shaddadi to the northeastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

By making this push, the will be able to reach the strategic city of Al-Mayadeen, which will ultimately cutoff the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) from reaching the Albukamal border-crossing from the provincial capital.

However, the battle will not be an easy one for the SDF, as the Islamic State is deeply entrenched in this area and possess a large surplus of terrorist combatants.