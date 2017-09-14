BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have captured the strategic district of Al-Husseiniyeh along the eastern bank of the Deir Ezzor Governorate, Kurdish activists reported on Thursday evening.

The capture of the Al-Husseiniyeh District by the Syrian Democratic Forces leaves the Islamic State in serious trouble in Deir Ezzor, as their units are now besieged in a large pocket around the provincial capital.

Al-Husseiniyeh was also a major supply hub for the terrorist group that was used to replenish provisions for Islamic State fighters in western Deir Ezzor.

With Al-Husseiniyeh captured, the Syrian Democratic Forces can now turn their attention to the remaining areas occupied by the Islamic State along the eastern banks of the Euphrates River.

 

Source: Syrian Civil War Map

