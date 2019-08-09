BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – A Syrian government oil vessel came under attack recently while traveling through the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.

According to the pro-opposition Euphrates Post, the government vessel was attempting to transport smuggled oil along the Euphrates River when it came under attack by from the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

As shown in the video below, the government vessel is engulfed with smoke after the U.S.-backed forces targeted the ferry as it was traveling along the vast river.

The U.S. and its Western allies have imposed strict sanctions on Syria in order to prevent oil from reaching the country.

Advertisements