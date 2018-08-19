BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 A.M.) – The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested several candidates for the local government elections in Qamishli city this weekend, local activists alleged via social media.

According to these activists, the candidates for the local administration roles were forcibly detained by the SDF and Asayish in Qamishi city; they have yet to be released.

Pro-government Facebook pages from the Al-Hasakah Governorate have also made these claims; however, the names of the detainees have not been released.

Local government elections are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, so many candidates have begun their political campaigns across several cities and towns in Syria.

Qamishli city is currently split between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), which is the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

