BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 A.M.) – The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested several candidates for the local government elections in Qamishli city this weekend, local activists alleged via social media.

According to these activists, the candidates for the local administration roles were forcibly detained by the SDF and Asayish in Qamishi city; they have yet to be released.

Pro-government Facebook pages from the Al-Hasakah Governorate have also made these claims; however, the names of the detainees have not been released.

Local government elections are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, so many candidates have begun their political campaigns across several cities and towns in Syria.

Qamishli city is currently split between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), which is the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 52
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    52
    Shares
ALSO READ  Breaking: Syrian Army strikes back against ISIS in Sweida, many areas liberated
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Peten.md.148 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Pete
Guest
Pete
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Local government elections? They were held ages ago. Qamishli is part of the DFNS.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-19 15:25
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

illegal occupiers should just leave or be forced to leave from meddling

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-19 10:52