BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Aviation Week magazine reported that the U.S. Air Force’s B-52 strategic bomber lost a hypersonic missile during a flight recently.

According to the magazine, the hypersonic missile was created within a program called “The concept of air-breathing weapons” (HAWC).

The magazine said the missile accidentally separated from the plane, but was soon destroyed in the air.

The magazine noted that the accident occurred during a test of an air swarm at Edwards Air Force Base in California, and its causes are still under investigation.

