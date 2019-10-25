A US B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber has carried out a simulated bombing of the Russian Baltic Fleet’s base in the exclave of Kaliningrad, aircraft monitoring resource PlaneRadar has reported, citing tracking data.
Tweet reads: “15:40 Moscow Time. US Air Force Boeing B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers, tail number 61-0025, call sign #BRIG01, took off from the RAF Fairford airbase is carrying out simulation of the bombing of the Baltic Fleet’s base.”
The resource’s map shows the bomber flying through the Baltic Sea, turning southeast into Lithuanian airspace, and approaching to within about 45 km of the Russian exclave to its east, over the Lithuanian town of Marijampole.
15:40 мск.
Стратегический бомбардировщик #Boeing B-52H Stratofortress ВВС США🇺🇸( 2BW | 20BS), бортовой номер 61-0025, позывной #BRIG01, взлетевший с авиабазы Файрфорд🇬🇧 RAF #Fairford (#ICAO: #EGVA) выполняет отработку бомбардировки базы балтийского флота.#USAF #B52 pic.twitter.com/3lJUP6NZkI
— PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) October 23, 2019
A day earlier, Russia’s Defence Ministry revealed that an Aerospace Defence Forces Su-27 scrambled from a base in Crimea to escort a B-52H which approached Russian borders in the Black Sea, with the jet reportedly shadowing the bomber at a distance of 70 km before returning to base.
The US Air Force deployed a task force of four B-52s and about 350 airmen at RAF Fairford earlier this month, with the bombers ordinarily based at the Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, about 8,650 km from Russia’s Kaliningrad.
The US and its NATO allies regularly send bombers, reconnaissance aircraft and drones east to test Russia’s borders in the Baltic and Black Seas, and near the Russian airbase in Syria. In 2018, Russia’s air defence troops reported tracking nearly 3,000 foreign military aircraft.
In addition to the flights, NATO has substantially increased its military footprint near Russia’s borders since the 2014 Ukraine crisis, conducting drills in the region and increasing the number of foreign troops permanently deployed in the Baltic countries, Poland and Romania. Moscow and its allies have repeatedly expressed concerns about the NATO buildup, with officials warning that such incidents increase the risk of escalation into a full-blown military conflict.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.