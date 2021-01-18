BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 P.M.) – A US B-52H Stratofortress bomber was seen being airlifted by a KC-10 Extender while it was flying over the Middle East, amid heightened tensions with Iran.

On Sunday, the US Central Command announced that two B-52 strategic bombers had flown over the Middle East for the second time this year, to demonstrate US “deterrence capabilities.”

The United States sent bombers in a show of military force, as part of the fifth presence patrol of its kind over the Middle East in the past months.

Video footage of the overflight was released on social media and YouTube this week; it shows the B-52 bombers flying at a high altitude toward the Middle East.