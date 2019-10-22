US president Donald Trump has authorized $4.5 million in aid to the so-called Syrian Civil Defense (SCD), aka “White Helmets,” calling their work “important and highly valued.” The group’s critics point to its terrorist ties.

Announcing the aid on Tuesday, the White House claimed that the White Helmets have “rescued more than 115,000 people, including many ethnic and religious minorities” over the course of the 8-year conflict in Syria.

The source of this figure is the group itself, and it has not been independently verified.

“The United States encourages our allies and partners to join us in our support for the SCD and in our efforts to protect civilians, religious and ethnic minorities, and other innocent victims of the Syrian conflict,” the statement said.

 

Source: RT

Well saying it is aid too the White Helmets is easy to say than saying aid too Al Qaeda which is a bit of a tongue twister.

2019-10-22 22:56
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
How ignorant. White helmets will be destroyed in short order unless they are moved to Turk occupied area. Perhaps that’s the plan to resettle them near Turk observation posts. Trump is in cahoots his ErDOGran.

2019-10-23 05:03
Antijoo
Guest
Antijoo
I heard trump once state that he will hunt down and destroy al-qaeda.
Wander how that’s going.. Wander if he found any yet ?

2019-10-23 13:23