BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:25 P.M.) – The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on a Russian company and three people for providing jet fuel to the Russian Air Force in Syria.

According to a press brief from the Treasury Department, the Moscow-based Maritime Assistance LLC company and three other Russian nationals were sanctioned because the U.S. intelligence believes the fuel they are providing to the Russian Air Force is being used to attack opponents of the Syrian government.

“The FBI is proud to have been a part of the team that unraveled this complicated scheme that supplied fuel for Russian jet fighters supporting Assad’s regime,” said FBI spokesperson Alan Kohler.

Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary of the US Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said that the U.S. has dealt a blow to the scheme to illegally send jet fuel to the Russian army in Syria, and is resolved to cut off access to the international financial system for all those who “enable the cruel war machine in Syria”.

The Treasury has also placed sanctions on three Russian citizens who are believed to hold senior positions in the company Sovfracht, which is already under sanctions. The department’s statement mentions the company’s director of maritime transport, Ivan Okorokov, his first deputy Karen Stepanyan (Sovfracht’s website describes him as the first deputy director general of maritime and river transport), and Ilya Loginov, deputy director general for legal support.

 

US Treasury & Sec Mnuchin are getting desperate in their attempts to stop the Russian & Syrian Air-Forces in their success against the US-backed HTS – alQaeda Terrorists

2019-09-27 17:51
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Rhodium 10
Thats symbolic..US cannot stop nothing!..only can stop puppets countries like EU or Japan&SouthKorea as they have close economic ties with USA…but Russian companies work for Russian govern!

2019-09-27 19:12
Member
Newbie
Upvoted
Mike McPherson
What an appalling reversal of reality! The U.S. regime that is supporting the terrorists in Syria is now trying to prevent the Russians from destroying them! Really, what idiots are they?!

2019-09-27 19:53