By imposing new sanctions on fuel deliveries to Russian servicemen in Syria, the United States is trying to hamper completely eliminating terrorism in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Friday.
“Masks have finally fallen off as we are talking about direct plans to prevent complete elimination of terrorists on the Syrian territory,” the Foreign Ministry said commenting on new US sanctions.
The ministry said that the fight against terrorism in Syria will continue despite the fact that the United States condones extremists and allows them to illegally occupy part of the country, “thus preventing the Syrian conflict from ending.”
“The Russian side has long noted with worry that Washington is ‘supervising’ terrorists from Jebhat al-Nusra [banned in Russia] and Heyat Tahrir al-Sham [banned in Russia], provides them with everything necessary and tries to shield them fron strikes even though there are direct successors of Al-Qaeda [banned in Russia] and are recognized as terrorist organizations everywhere,” the Foreign Ministry said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that this package of sanctions has become 75th since the relations between Russia and the US started deteriorating in 2011. “US initiators of sanctions pressure on Russia have not achieved any results since then,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.
On Thursday, the US blacklisted five vessels, one enterprise and three individuals for delivering fuel to Syria for the Russian Armed Forces. The sanctions list includes Maritime Assistance LLC, which, according to US officials, is operating as a front company for OJSC Sovfracht. Three Maritime Assistance employees (Ivan Okorokov, Karen Stepanyan and Ilya Loginov) have been sanctioned as well.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.