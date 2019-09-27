“Masks have finally fallen off as we are talking about direct plans to prevent complete elimination of terrorists on the Syrian territory,” the Foreign Ministry said commenting on new US sanctions.

By imposing new sanctions on fuel deliveries to Russian servicemen in Syria, the United States is trying to hamper completely eliminating terrorism in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

The ministry said that the fight against terrorism in Syria will continue despite the fact that the United States condones extremists and allows them to illegally occupy part of the country, “thus preventing the Syrian conflict from ending.”

“The Russian side has long noted with worry that Washington is ‘supervising’ terrorists from Jebhat al-Nusra [banned in Russia] and Heyat Tahrir al-Sham [banned in Russia], provides them with everything necessary and tries to shield them fron strikes even though there are direct successors of Al-Qaeda [banned in Russia] and are recognized as terrorist organizations everywhere,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that this package of sanctions has become 75th since the relations between Russia and the US started deteriorating in 2011. “US initiators of sanctions pressure on Russia have not achieved any results since then,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

On Thursday, the US blacklisted five vessels, one enterprise and three individuals for delivering fuel to Syria for the Russian Armed Forces. The sanctions list includes Maritime Assistance LLC, which, according to US officials, is operating as a front company for OJSC Sovfracht. Three Maritime Assistance employees (Ivan Okorokov, Karen Stepanyan and Ilya Loginov) have been sanctioned as well.