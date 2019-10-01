BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The U.S. is using different methods to prevent the new Syrian-Iraqi crossing at Albukamal/Al-Qa’im from opening to the public, a new report from the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency reported this week.

According to the publication, the U.S. is directly or indirectly using the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) to attack the border region in an attempt to block the opening of this crossing.

“Daesh’s attempts to launch attacks came from the American military’s orders because the U.S. has kept Daesh units in the region; they also support them and use them for special plots,” a Syrian field source told the Sputnik News Agency on Monday.

He said that the intelligence and logistical forces of the Syrian Army rapidly reacted to the terrorist attacks, killing several of them and forcing others to flee the region.

The source added that the aim of such attacks is to provide support for the U.S./Israeli plan to block the crossing from opening.

Al-Qa’im, an Iraqi town which lies near the strategic border crossing that links to the Syrian town of Albukamal, was retaken last December by the Iraqi Armed Forces.

The Syrian government announced on Monday that they had completed the preparations needed to open this crossing; they would later say that they are waiting for their Iraqi partners to finish the preparations on their side.

