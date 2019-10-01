BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The U.S. is using different methods to prevent the new Syrian-Iraqi crossing at Albukamal/Al-Qa’im from opening to the public, a new report from the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency reported this week.

According to the publication, the U.S. is directly or indirectly using the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) to attack the border region in an attempt to block the opening of this crossing.

“Daesh’s attempts to launch attacks came from the American military’s orders because the U.S. has kept Daesh units in the region; they also support them and use them for special plots,” a Syrian field source told the Sputnik News Agency on Monday.

He said that the intelligence and logistical forces of the Syrian Army rapidly reacted to the terrorist attacks, killing several of them and forcing others to flee the region.

The source added that the aim of such attacks is to provide support for the U.S./Israeli plan to block the crossing from opening.

Al-Qa’im, an Iraqi town which lies near the strategic border crossing that links to the Syrian town of Albukamal, was retaken last December by the Iraqi Armed Forces.

The Syrian government announced on Monday that they had completed the preparations needed to open this crossing; they would later say that they are waiting for their Iraqi partners to finish the preparations on their side.

3
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Marg bar Pahlavi, Marg bar ShahMarg bar jomhuri Eslami
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Hezbollah “media” wing! Get out of Sputnik’s body! They’re already in orbit for 60 years always repeating the same bip-bip and that’s OK-News.
C’mon, if the Yankees want to get rid from this place, all they need to do is carpet-bomb it with a B-2, using Mk.82-83-84 iron bombs : everybody has Mk.8x bombs, go figure who dropped these and good luck to detect the B-2…
Fake news are boring.

2019-10-01 22:50
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Rhodium 10
And the Russians can launch cruise missile from mediterranean and caspian sea and wipe off US bases in Jordan, Qatar and Kurdish areas!..beside Iran can do the same!

2019-10-02 00:37
Marg bar Pahlavi, Marg bar Shah
Guest
Marg bar Pahlavi, Marg bar Shah
“Hezbollah “media” wing! Get out of Sputnik’s body! ” Still better that the IDF’s 3rd grader tweets and picture, even worse than your worst ones. “They’re already in orbit for 60 years always repeating the same bip-bip and that’s OK-News.” at least their lunar probes don’t crash, they land. “C’mon, if the Yankees want to get rid from this place, all they need to do is carpet-bomb it with a B-2, using Mk.82-83-84 iron bombs : everybody has Mk.8x bombs, go figure who dropped these and good luck to detect the B-2…” The B-2 get detected like h**l on every… Read more »

2019-10-02 01:44