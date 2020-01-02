Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has accused the United States of trying to prevent Russia, Iran and China from conducting the joint naval drills, Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday.

“During the combined naval exercise of Iran, Russia, and China, the Americans and their allies held an emergency meeting aimed at disrupting the process of the joint war game with our two allies,” the news agency quotes him as saying.

He added though that the Americans’ plots had been foiled due to deceptive maneuvers by the participants in the drills.

The joint Russian-Iranian-Chinese naval drills codenamed “Marine Security Belt” ended on December 30. They were held in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman.

Source: TASS

