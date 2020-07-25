BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon, ‘Ali ‘Abdul-Karim, told Iran’s Al-Alam TV on Saturday that the U.S. attempted to coax the Syrian air defenses into shooting down the Iranian airliner in the Homs Governorate last Thursday, July 23rd.
“This game failed to confuse the Syrian defensive and radar systems; thus, this dirty and dangerous game yielded negative results for its perpetrators,” ‘Abdul-Karim said in his accusation.
“So far, it has been known that the fighter jets belonged to the U.S., but, it doesn’t matter since they both are in the same position,” he added.
‘Abdul-Karim did not provide any more details regarding his claim.
The Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations, Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari, condemned the U.S.’ interception of the Iranian airliner on Saturday, calling it a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and purposeful attempt to down the aircraft.
