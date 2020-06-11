BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Mohsen Rezai, secretary of the Expediency Council for the Diagnosis of the Systems in Iran, said that sending the fleet of fuel tankers to Venezuela was “a great act in which American threats were defied.”
Rezai said in his speech, today, during a meeting of the Supreme Council of Provinces: “The issue included fraternal solidarity as well as the economic aspect, because before the arrival of our tankers to Venezuela we had received their sums,” according to the Iranian News Agency, Fars.
He continued: “This procedure was a great act. When our tankers were in the middle of the journey, some of them called at home to return them to the country because the issue of war was possible, but the administration of the country sent the Revolutionary Guard cadres to fly over the American warships so that they knew we were not idle.”
Rezaei revealed that the Americans “offered sums to the captains of our tankers to change their course, but these brazen offers were rejected by our dear ones and our tankers arrived in Venezuela.”
