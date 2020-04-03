BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Iranian Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri warned that if the United States has “ill will against our country’s security” they would face Iran’s “fiercest reactions,” while speaking from Tehran on Thursday, after the US reportedly deployed missiles to Iraq.
According to the General, the US has been increasing its military activities in Iraq and the Persian Gulf and spreading the news that “they have some intentions against resistance groups in Iraq.”
He went on to say that the attacks on military bases hosting US troops in Iraq have been “a normal reaction by the Iraqi people and resistance forces against US satanic measures,” after assignations of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi leader of Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi).
On Wednesday, US President Trump wrote in his official Twitter account that if Iran plans “a sneak attack on US troops, Iran will pay a very heavy price.”
The United States is said to have deployed Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Iraq after the US intelligence community reportedly warned Iran was plotting against US forces in the country.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.