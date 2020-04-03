BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Iranian Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri warned that if the United States has “ill will against our country’s security” they would face Iran’s “fiercest reactions,” while speaking from Tehran on Thursday, after the US reportedly deployed missiles to Iraq.

According to the General, the US has been increasing its military activities in Iraq and the Persian Gulf and spreading the news that “they have some intentions against resistance groups in Iraq.”

He went on to say that the attacks on military bases hosting US troops in Iraq have been “a normal reaction by the Iraqi people and resistance forces against US satanic measures,” after assignations of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi leader of Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi).

On Wednesday, US President Trump wrote in his official Twitter account that if Iran plans “a sneak attack on US troops, Iran will pay a very heavy price.”

The United States is said to have deployed Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Iraq after the US intelligence community reportedly warned Iran was plotting against US forces in the country.

Credit: Ruptly

Advertisements