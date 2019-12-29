BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The U.S. attack on the Kataeb Hezbollah base along the Syrian-Iraqi border resulted in the death of several members of the Hashd Al-Sha’abi group.
According to Hashd Al-Sha’abi, the death toll from the attack is approximately 15, with the total wounded between 30-40.
Aftermath of US strikes on PMU bases in Al-Qa'im. pic.twitter.com/cNQkvuDEjK
— Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) December 29, 2019
The Pentagon said that the U.S. attack targeted five separate sites belonging to Kataeb Hezbollah, including two installations inside of eastern Syria.
Kataeb Hezbollah is expected to release a statement shortly via their official social media account.
The outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister has since condemned the U.S. attack in a statement this evening.
