BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The U.N. Special Rapporteur, Agnes Callamard, considered that the U.S. assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was a violation of international law.

The U.N. Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions said in a report on Monday that the U.S.’ targeting of Soleimani had violated the United Nations Charter, noting that the latter had failed to provide sufficient evidence of a scheme to target its interests.

“General Soleimani was responsible for Iranian strategy and military actions in Syria and Iraq. But in the absence of a real imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the United States was illegal,” Callamard said.

The report called for accountability for those who carry out intentional killings with combat drones and for more organized use of weapons.

“The world is at a critical time and a potential turning point when it comes to using drones … The Security Council is not playing its role … and the international community, voluntarily or unwillingly, is silent to a large extent,” Callamard added.

On Thursday, Callamard is due to present her report to the Human Rights Council, which will give its member states an opportunity to discuss actions against the United States, which is not a member of the council, as they withdrew from it two years ago.

It is noteworthy to mention that Iran is seeking to prosecute U.S. President Donald Trump and several other people for the assassinations of Soleimani and the deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.

