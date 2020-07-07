BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The U.N. Special Rapporteur, Agnes Callamard, considered that the U.S. assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was a violation of international law.
The U.N. Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions said in a report on Monday that the U.S.’ targeting of Soleimani had violated the United Nations Charter, noting that the latter had failed to provide sufficient evidence of a scheme to target its interests.
“General Soleimani was responsible for Iranian strategy and military actions in Syria and Iraq. But in the absence of a real imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the United States was illegal,” Callamard said.
The report called for accountability for those who carry out intentional killings with combat drones and for more organized use of weapons.
“The world is at a critical time and a potential turning point when it comes to using drones … The Security Council is not playing its role … and the international community, voluntarily or unwillingly, is silent to a large extent,” Callamard added.
On Thursday, Callamard is due to present her report to the Human Rights Council, which will give its member states an opportunity to discuss actions against the United States, which is not a member of the council, as they withdrew from it two years ago.
It is noteworthy to mention that Iran is seeking to prosecute U.S. President Donald Trump and several other people for the assassinations of Soleimani and the deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.