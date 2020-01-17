The United States assassinated Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani on purpose, in a bid to undermine security and destabilize the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a response on its website following Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference on summing up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2019. The relevant question was not voiced at the conference.
“We see the US operation against the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Soleimani and his entourage as a deliberate act aimed at undermining security and stability in the region, conducted on the territory of a sovereign UN member state without its knowledge,” the Ministry said.
“We call on all sides to use restraint, adhere to common sense, and give priority to diplomatic efforts,” they added.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.