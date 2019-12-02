BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A U.S. Army convoy was filmed last night making its way through the Al-Hasakah Governorate, despite the large presence of Syrian and Russian military personnel along the international highway.

According to RT Arabic, the U.S. military convoy was seen traveling along the Hasakah-Aleppo Highway in the Al-Qamishli District.

This areas of the Al-Qamishli District was previously under the U.S. Coalition’s control; however, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement about the American troop withdrawal from the Turkish border, their posts were taken over by Syrian Army personnel.

In the short video below, the U.S. military convoy can be seen traveling along this highway during the twilight hours in northeastern Syria:

