BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – A number of U.S. armored vehicles were filmed passing through the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, near the border with Turkey, Ruptly reported and filmed on Monday.

The armored vehicles, some carrying the US flag, were seen on the move eastwards amid ongoing US troop movements in north-eastern Syria.

US President Donald Trump announced a pull-out of American forces from the region last month before partially reversing the decision by strengthening the US military presence in eastern Syria, in order to secure oil fields in the area.​

