BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – A number of U.S. armored vehicles were filmed passing through the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, near the border with Turkey, Ruptly reported and filmed on Monday.

The armored vehicles, some carrying the US flag, were seen on the move eastwards amid ongoing US troop movements in north-eastern Syria.

US President Donald Trump announced a pull-out of American forces from the region last month before partially reversing the decision by strengthening the US military presence in eastern Syria, in order to secure oil fields in the area.​

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Last February, Pompeo said USA were ready to back Assad's presidency… Considering the tremendous cost needed to rebuild Syria, let's be clear : Russia CAN'T, China already has $45 trillions in the red and would ask for usury interest rates or control over Syria's resources… In other terms, the only way is an IMF loan with low interests, Marshall-plan styled, this would mean the US+EU green light. The fact that US let ErDOG and his varmint in is actually a message to Assad that they can let Turkey take over all northern Syria and steal the oil at will while… Read more »

2019-11-07 20:10