BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military has announced their withdrawal from a base along the Syrian border; thus, moving their troops away from the Iranian-backed forces in western Iraq and eastern Syria.

“Today, the @coalition transferred Al Qa’im base to #ISF because of Iraq’s success in the fight against ISIS, in conjunction with partner forces and the Governorate of Iraq, CTJF-OIR will relocate and consolidate personnel and equipment from several Iraqi bases throughout 2020,” the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) spokesperson said via Twitter on Tuesday.

The U.S. military’s Al-Qa’im base will reportedly be handed over to the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF).

In addition to the ISF troops on the border, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) also maintain a large presence in the area.

The PMU coordinate with the Syrian border guards and Iranian-backed forces along the vast Syrian-Iraqi border that was once partially controlled by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

