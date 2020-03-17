BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military has announced their withdrawal from a base along the Syrian border; thus, moving their troops away from the Iranian-backed forces in western Iraq and eastern Syria.
“Today, the @coalition transferred Al Qa’im base to #ISF because of Iraq’s success in the fight against ISIS, in conjunction with partner forces and the Governorate of Iraq, CTJF-OIR will relocate and consolidate personnel and equipment from several Iraqi bases throughout 2020,” the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) spokesperson said via Twitter on Tuesday.
The U.S. military’s Al-Qa’im base will reportedly be handed over to the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF).
In addition to the ISF troops on the border, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) also maintain a large presence in the area.
The PMU coordinate with the Syrian border guards and Iranian-backed forces along the vast Syrian-Iraqi border that was once partially controlled by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.