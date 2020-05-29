BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The U.S. State Department has announced a $3 million reward for information that leads to the whereabouts or arrest of the new leader of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), Muhammad Ramadan.
The State Department indicated that Muhammad Ramadan, who was born in Jordan, is considered one of the most prominent officials in the terrorist organization.
They said, “He played an essential role in the propaganda operations of (ISIS) in order to recruit and incite elements and make them extremists, and supervised the planning, coordination and production of many videos, propaganda leaflets and online platforms that published violent scenes of torture and mass executions of civilians.”
The reward will be provided for information that leads to the location or seizure of Ramadan under the State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” program.
Since the death of the former leader and founder, Ibrahim Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the terrorist group has remained relatively silent, except for one brief recording by the new ISIS commander.
