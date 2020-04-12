BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Republican members of the United States Senate from the oil producing states said they had held a two-hour phone call with three Saudi officials, and demanded that they take concrete action to reduce oil production, the Reuters News Agency reported.

There were 11 Republican Senators on the call for nearly two hours, including Bill Cassidy, who introduced legislation last week to withdraw US forces in 30 days, faster than the previous call.

The call, which was led by senators Dan Sullivan and Kevin Kramer of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, introduced legislation in March to withdraw U.S. forces, Patriot missiles, and Thad defense systems from Saudi Arabia unless production was cut.

These same senators recently introduced legislation to remove U.S. forces from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and their allies – who together make up the OPEC Plus group – reached an agreement to cut oil production by 10% of the total global supplies, in lengthy talks on Thursday, and they said they want other producers to cut another 5%.

Oil prices fell to their lowest level in 18 years in light of the coronavirus epidemic, which caused the cessation of economic activities around the world.

