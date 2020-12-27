BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – On Sunday evening, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, accused Saudi Arabia of planning to assassinate him for a long time.

During his interview with Al-Mayadeen TV on Sunday, Nasrallah said, “Saudi Arabia has instigated my assassination for a long time, and at least since the war on Yemen.”

“The Americans agreed to a Saudi request to assassinate me that Israel would implement it,” he continued, adding that “targeting Hezbollah leaders is a common American, Israeli, and Saudi goal.”

Regarding the possibility of US President Donald Trump launching any military attack during the remainder of his term, the Secretary-General said: “Trump is currently an angry madman, and we must deal with the remainder of his term with caution and attention. ”

He continued, explaining, “There is no accurate information that Trump or the Israeli enemy will take any action, but it is only analyzes.”

Nasrallah stressed that “the axis of resistance is being handled with caution, accuracy and attention, in order not to lure any of the sites of this axis into any confrontation at the time of the enemies.”

He added, “When you hear the Israelis making the media noise, know, uh, that there are no real actions behind this,” referring to recent threats by Israeli officials to Hezbollah of the possibility of carrying out military action against it.