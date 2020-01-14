BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – A large convoy of Russian military vehicles were seen making their way along the International Highway to the Al-Hasakah Governorate last night, as they increase the size of their forces in northeastern Syria.

According to a military source in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Russian reinforcements traveled to the border cities of Al-Derbasiyeh and Al-Qamishli, along with key towns like Abu Rasin and Tal Tamr.

The Russian Armed Forces are now conducting joint patrols with their Turkish counterparts along the vast Syrian-Turkish border.

At the same time, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that more than 140 trucks belonging to the U.S. Coalition made their way to their way to the American bases in the Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor governorates.

The SOHR report said the U.S. convoy entered Syria from the Al-Waleed Crossing that links the Al-Anbar Governorate (Iraq) with Deir Ezzor.

They would add that “the convoy was carrying Hummers, armored vehicles, dozens of four-wheel drive vehicles, and drilling and construction machines.

