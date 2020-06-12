BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The U.S. and Russian forces continued their road war in northeastern Syria this week, as a new video showed the two armies attempting to cutoff one another in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The video, which was partially released on Thursday afternoon, showed the Russian and U.S. forces involved in a road war along a highway.
The Russian soldier filming the video shows both the U.S. and Russian vehicles going off road and others attempting to block the other force.
Crazy footage of #Russia / #UnitedStates encounter in #Syria
Syrian Drift pic.twitter.com/rMv3itdCdN
— Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) June 11, 2020
As shown towards the end, a U.S. vehicle breaks down during the standoff with the Russian military police.
No one was reportedly hurt during this incident; however, it has become apparent that both sides have become increasingly more hostile in Al-Hasakah over the last few weeks.
Earlier this week, the U.S. military blocked a Russian military patrol from accessing a road in the northern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The Russian military eventually rerouted their patrol, but the incident once again displayed the lack of coordination between the two world powers in Syria.
