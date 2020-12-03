BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – According to the Haaretz newspaper, senior Israeli and US military officers met recently to strengthen ties between the two armies and prepare for possible Iranian retaliation following the assassination of Tehran’s chief nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The newspaper pointed out that many defensive measures were taken as part of the coordination in anticipation of a possible Iranian response, as these measures include joint detection of missile launches at Israeli or American targets in the region.

The newspaper said that defense officials in Israel believe that there is a high possibility that Iranian retaliation will come this month, to keep a safe distance from the date of Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20 next year.

They stressed that the Israeli estimates exclude Hezbollah’s regional military escalation, and that it will do its utmost to delay Iranian efforts to involve it in possible retaliatory attacks.

Haaretz added that Iran still has a number of options for revenge in Iraq and Syria, and perhaps even through the Houthis in Yemen, who could threaten Israeli maritime trade through the Red Sea.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was considered one of the country’s top nuclear scientists, was assassinated on November 27 near Tehran by unknown assailants.

While no entity or country has claimed responsibility for the assassination, the Iranian authorities held Israel responsible for the operation, along with the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI).