BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that the United States and Israel are trying to take advantage of the demonstrations in Lebanon after they were unable to end the Resistance’s threat to Israel.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the Americans are interfering with any movement taking place in the world, and they are quick to try to exploit the popular movements to serve their interests and not to serve the interests of the protesters.

“Americans ride the wave of demonstrations in the world and photograph the world and announce their support for these protests, but in fact, providing aid is to serve America’s interests, and this is a general rule and we saw that in the Arab Spring, Latin America and East Asia, and this is a general American behavior,” the Hezbollah leader said.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the American administration, the Israeli government, and its successors are blackmailing the Lebanese people, saying that “the equation is clear by giving up the power of Lebanon, and we have made two options between certain hunger and the possible rise.”

The Secretary-General pointed out that “what Kraft said is that the demonstrations will continue in Lebanon and Yemen, wherever Iran is and not anywhere that there is corruption.”

“And (Kraft) considered that the strikes will continue, and that the Americans see the demonstrations as tools to pressure Iran.”

“The Americans assumed that the demonstrations that took place in Lebanon were against Iran, knowing that nothing related to Iran was raised in the demonstrations in Lebanon. The slogans were related to economic and demand issues. They assumed, since the first day, that these demonstrations are the revolution of the people in Lebanon against Hezbollah.”

Sayyed Nasrallah mocked U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments about helping the Lebanese to get rid of Hezbollah from their country, saying: “How can he get Hezbollah out of Lebanon? This indicates American absurdity and absurdity in approaching this issue.”

He would add that the resignation of Sa’ad Hariri from the Prime Minister role proved to be a major setback for the government, as it only served to worsen the crisis.

