BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The U.S. and Iran have reached a rare consensus in Iraq after the announcement of the new ministers, including the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi.
On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his approval of the new Iraqi government, vowing to support them as they begin their service to the country.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated the new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi and all Iraqis on forming the new government in the country.
Zarif wrote on Twitter Thursday: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, his government, parliament and the Iraqi people, for the first time, for the success in forming a new government.”
Zarif stressed that Iran always stands with the Iraqi people and chooses those who manage their affairs.
Al-Kazemi, at dawn today, took the constitutional oath before the House of Representatives, after they voted on members of his government.
Earlier today, the United Nations, Washington and London expressed their support to the formation of the Iraqi government headed by Al-Kazemi.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.