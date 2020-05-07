BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The U.S. and Iran have reached a rare consensus in Iraq after the announcement of the new ministers, including the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his approval of the new Iraqi government, vowing to support them as they begin their service to the country.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated the new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi and all Iraqis on forming the new government in the country.

Zarif wrote on Twitter Thursday: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, his government, parliament and the Iraqi people, for the first time, for the success in forming a new government.”

Zarif stressed that Iran always stands with the Iraqi people and chooses those who manage their affairs.

Al-Kazemi, at dawn today, took the constitutional oath before the House of Representatives, after they voted on members of his government.

Earlier today, the United Nations, Washington and London expressed their support to the formation of the Iraqi government headed by Al-Kazemi.

