BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – U.S. Special Envoy to Syria James Jeffrey indicated on Thursday that new sanctions could be imposed against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
US envoy James Jeffrey said Washington was “considering imposing new sanctions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad . ”
Jeffrey said on Thursday that the United States and its European allies will discuss next week in Brussels the possibility of imposing new sanctions on the government of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Jeffrey said: “I will go to Brussels next week to talk about sanctions and other economic issues related to continuing pressure on the Assad regime.”
“We will talk to the Europeans who, of course, implement sanctions against the Assad regime and are considering additional sanctions, so we will have a dialogue about that,” he continued.
The U.S. envoy shifted his attention to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), pointing out that the American-led Coalition is once again carrying out operations against the terrorist group.
