BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Several western countries, including the United States, have begun terminating their support for the Syrian opposition and its militias because of the latter’s participation in the Turkish-led “Peace Spring” operation against forces allied with the U.S. and E.U.

Citing private sources to Syria TV (not to be confused with the state-owned one), the pro-opposition El-Dorar Al-Shamiyah said that 21 European countries and the United States decided to stop their support for the opposition after they actively participated in this operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.

The publication said that Germany has already withdrawn its grant to the Syrian National Coalition.

Furthermore, they cited local sources as saying that “the decision to stop the support means abandoning the work of the ‘interim Syrian government.'”

This is a major blow to the Syrian National Coalition, as these Western nations have been one of the primary sources for their funding.

At the same time, the Bas News Agency reported that the Syrian opposition factions have already lost most of its western friends, including those who provided a great deal of support since their formation.

“The Syrian opposition has lost many of its international friends at various stages of the Syrian revolution because of their contradictory policies,” the publication said.

The majority of the Syrian opposition groups are now based in Turkey, which is who they receive most of their support from, along with Qatar.

