BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – Tensions between China and the United States are at a 20-year-long high, as the two superpowers continue to accuse one another of destabilizing different parts of the world.
In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters that the U.S. is pushing the People’s Republic to the “bring of a new Cold War” amid accusations that Beijing was responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak and the situation in Hong Kong.
“It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War”, the top Chinese diplomat said on Sunday.
He noted that the two nations have to find a way for peaceful coexistence, adding, however, that the issue of Hong Kong is an internal Chinese affair, and foreign meddling is unacceptable.
The minister also slammed lawsuits filed by the US states of Missouri and Mississippi against Beijing over its coronavirus response, stating they have no legal basis.
“The Chinese side has an open position regarding the scientific cooperation with the international scientific community to study the origin of the coronavirus. At the same time, we believe that this process should be professional, fair and constructive. By fair we mean that in the study of the [COVID-19] origin, political interference should be avoided”, Wang Yi said.
“Aside from the devastation caused by the novel coronavirus, there is also a political virus spreading through the US”, Wang added. “This political virus is the use of every opportunity to attack and smear China. Some politicians completely disregard basic facts and have fabricated too many lies targeting China, and plotted too many conspiracies”.
According to him, a new security law for Hong Kong should be imposed “without the slightest delay”.
The news comes after Beijing proposed national security legislation to ban secession and foreign interference in Hong Kong, resulting in a massive backlash in the Western media.
Apart from the coronavirus inquiry and tensions around Hong Kong, China and the US clashed on economic issues, as the American authorities criticised numerous countries for joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Source: Sputnik
