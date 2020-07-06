BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – A Lebanese newspaper revealed on Monday that the U.S.ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, sent a stern message to Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, with the aim of implementing what the U.S. government wants from him personally.

According to Al-Akhbar, quoting private sources, the American ambassador sent to the Prime Minister of Lebanon, through mutual acquaintances, strong-worded messages accusing him of implementing the Hezbollah agenda in the government.

The newspaper pointed out through its sources that these messages have increased in frequency, especially after information about the possibility of Lebanon opening up economically to cooperation with Iraq, and to accepting Chinese investments.

Al-Akhbar confirmed that the Lebanese Prime Minister ignored Shea’s messages and refuses to answer them.

According to their sources, these messages came after the ambassador pointed out the seriousness in opening doors to help relieve pressure on Lebanon in light of the American blockade.

She concluded that Diab had expressed in front of those who meet them, his anger over her actions and her blatant interference in the affairs of the country.

