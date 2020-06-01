BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The American Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, indicated that there is no economic or financial blockade against Lebanon, pointing out that the U.S. economic sanctions target terrorist organizations and those who support them financially.

Shea followed this statement by announcing that there is another round of sanctions that will affect those involved in corruption, but these sanctions do not deprive Lebanon of trade and investment, because the basis is that these sanctions do not allow the spoilers to penetrate the financial system.

The American ambassador continued in an interview with the Lebanese channel OTV:

“Hezbollah has challenged your country’s financial reputation and credibility. Why might the international investor want his name to be associated with corrupt funds belonging to a terrorist organization or involved in money laundering resulting from drug smuggling proceeds? These are only a few examples, so it is in the interest of the people of Lebanon to have a clean economy, which will attract international investors.”

She emphasized that the sanctions target Hezbollah, and may also include those who help and support the Lebanese organization, as well as there will be a new category of sanctions that will enter into force on the first of June.

