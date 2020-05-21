BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The United States amassed a large number of U.S. Air Force aircraft on Thursday at the Yokota Air Force Base in Japan, despite the coronavirus crisis.
“This shows our enemies, as well as our allies in Japan, the importance of our situation and the importance of demonstrating our ability to carry out our mission,” said Colonel Jason Mills, of the U.S. Air Force.
U.S. forces are stationed in Japan to defend its primary ally in Asia against any North Korean attack, and to monitor China’s growing influence in the region, which includes Southeast Asia and the South Pacific.
Carriers such as “Ronald Reagan”, which have been deployed in Japan and other carriers that regularly pass through Asian waters, are among the most prominent symbols of US military power.
In April, the U.S. aircraft carrier “Theodore Roosevelt” was forced to dock in Guam after hundreds of sailors were infected by the outbreak of the Corona virus on board.
Source: Reuters
