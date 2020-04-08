BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The United States may withdraw its military and air defense systems from Saudi Arabia if Riyadh and Moscow do not reach an agreement on stabilizing oil prices, the Russian news site Top War reported, citing U.S. media sources.
“A bill providing for the withdrawal of the U.S. Army and air defense systems from Saudi Arabia was prepared by Republican Senators Kevin Kramer and Dan Sullivan,” Top War reported.
“According to the new law, if Riyadh and Moscow do not agree to lower oil production to stabilize world oil prices, the United States will withdraw from the kingdom its U.S. Army personnel, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems. It is emphasized that the withdrawn equipment and army units can be deployed on the territory of another country in the region,” they continued.
The publication reported that Saudi and U.S. officials plan to hold a conversation regarding the oil prices after the planned meeting of OPEC.
During the OPEC meeting, Russia and Saudi Arabia will negotiate to stabilize the world oil markets, which witnessed an increase in output after Riyadh and Moscow’s spat.
