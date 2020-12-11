BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – The former Iraqi Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, revealed that the American plane that assassinated the late leader of the Iranian Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, near Baghdad Airport on January 3rd, 2020, “obtained Iraqi approval.”

The ex-Iraqi premier said the U.S. aircraft was permitted to enter Iraqi airspace before striking the vehicle carrying both Mohandis and Soleimani in rural Baghdad.

Al-Abadi then turned his attention to the political strife in Iraq, telling state television, “It is the sacrifices on the ground that achieved victory, and victory cannot be achieved without the unity of the Iraqi people.”

He continued, “I told the Iranians that I would ask them and the Americans to withdraw if the skirmishes continued, and I refused the participation of the Emirati and Iranian air forces in the battles against ISIS.”

The commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, was killed along with Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, in an American air strike near Baghdad airport at dawn on January 3rd.