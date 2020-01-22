BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – A U.S. military aircraft was spotted over the Al-Hasakah Governorate this week amid increased tensions with the Russian Armed Forces in northeast Syria.

According to reports, a group of U.S. military choppers were spotted flying at a low altitude over the provincial capital of Al-Hasakah on Wednesday.

Following the flight of the choppers, a U.S. warplane was spotted flying over the provincial capital before leaving Syrian airspace shortly after.

A Sputnik Arabic field correspondent captured footage of the U.S. aircraft flying over Al-Hasakah, showing the military choppers flying at a low altitude over the provincial capital:

Recently, tensions between the U.S. and Russian forces have been at an all-time high following the American decision to block Russian military convoys from accessing different parts of the International Highway (M-4).

While no hostilities were exchanged, the move by the U.S. forces has been somewhat surprising given the fact they were previously withdrawing their forces from northern Syria.

